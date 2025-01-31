South Africa

SIU obtains order to stop ex-DDG Zandile Mathe withdrawing pension

31 January 2025 - 15:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The order by the Special Tribunal prohibits former water affairs DDG Zandile Mathe from withdrawing or diminishing the value of funds held or managed by her pension fund. Stock photo.
The order by the Special Tribunal prohibits former water affairs DDG Zandile Mathe from withdrawing or diminishing the value of funds held or managed by her pension fund. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order interdicting the payout of the pension benefits of former water and sanitation department deputy director-general Zandile Yvonne Mathe.

The order issued by the Special Tribunal on January 13 states Mathe is prohibited from withdrawing or diminishing the value of funds held or managed by her pension fund, specifically the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA).

The SIU approached the Special Tribunal to stop the withdrawals when Mathe was dismissed after disciplinary proceedings based on an SIU referral and when she took steps to claim her pension benefits. 

“The order is part of the implementation of the SIU’s investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by the state because of corruption, maladministration or negligence,” the SIU said on Friday.

The investigation stemmed from a proclamation issued by then president Jacob Zuma in 2012 that relates to a contract for the construction of a water pipeline in Vuwani, Limpopo.

Treasury guns blazing at SIU

Startling allegations of fraud and corruption are being made in the appointment of Oracle as bid winner.
News
5 days ago

Based on the investigation's findings, the SIU, issued a summons in the Pretoria high court against the contractor Ascul Construction CC, its director Dan Lucas Sikhosana, Mathe and the department’s CFO Mpho Joseph Mofokeng. 

The SIU is seeking an order declaring the contracts valued at about R170m unlawful due to alleged procurement and other irregularities. Additionally it is claiming damages amounting to about R55m. 

“The SIU aims to hold Mathe and Mofokeng jointly and severally liable, with the contractor, based on their alleged acts of maladministration, statutory noncompliance and negligence in fulfilling their official duties,” it said.

The SIU believes their actions contravene various regulations, including the Public Finance Management Act, National Treasury regulations, the department's supply chain management policy and the Construction Industry Development Board Act in relation to the contested contract. The main claim is being defended and the litigation is ongoing. 

The tribunal also ordered that within 60 days of its order the GEPF and GPAA assess the value of Mathe’s pension benefit and notify the relevant parties whether the claimed amount instituted in the high court action exceeded the SIU’s claim.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Periphery and centre: politics collide as South Africa grapples with water woes

While the cities have resources to patch their failing systems, rural communities are left to fend for themselves, writes Kgaugelo Masweneng
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Lotto and beneficiaries' future uncertain as new operator yet to be revealed

South Africa looks set to go for weeks without the lotto, which could reduce much-needed funding for dozens of social welfare, education, sporting ...
News
2 weeks ago

State institutions refuse to pay debt to SIU

The Special Investigating Unit is owed about R1bn by organs of state
Politics
3 weeks ago

SIU raids Masilonyana municipality offices to seize documents

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday searched three premises of the Masilonyana local municipality in the Free State for evidence relating ...
News
1 month ago

OTSHEPENG MAZIBUKO | SA’s water woes: scarcity, governance and sustainable solutions

Technological advancement holds the potential to keep the country’s taps from drying up
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom media briefing on loadshedding
CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025