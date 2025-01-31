Based on the investigation's findings, the SIU, issued a summons in the Pretoria high court against the contractor Ascul Construction CC, its director Dan Lucas Sikhosana, Mathe and the department’s CFO Mpho Joseph Mofokeng.
SIU obtains order to stop ex-DDG Zandile Mathe withdrawing pension
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order interdicting the payout of the pension benefits of former water and sanitation department deputy director-general Zandile Yvonne Mathe.
The order issued by the Special Tribunal on January 13 states Mathe is prohibited from withdrawing or diminishing the value of funds held or managed by her pension fund, specifically the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA).
The SIU approached the Special Tribunal to stop the withdrawals when Mathe was dismissed after disciplinary proceedings based on an SIU referral and when she took steps to claim her pension benefits.
“The order is part of the implementation of the SIU’s investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by the state because of corruption, maladministration or negligence,” the SIU said on Friday.
The investigation stemmed from a proclamation issued by then president Jacob Zuma in 2012 that relates to a contract for the construction of a water pipeline in Vuwani, Limpopo.
