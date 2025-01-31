South Africa

Transnet locomotives corruption trial set to start next year

31 January 2025 - 18:54
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The accused In the Transnet fraud and corruption case in the dock on November 30 2022 in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg. They include Anoj Singh (right) and Brian Molefe (second from right).
Image: Alaister Russell/ file image

The alleged fraud and corruption case against former Transnet executives, including former CEO Brian Molefe, and their co-accused was on Friday postponed until February 2 2026, for trial. 

Molefe, Anoj Singh, Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita and Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonhya, Trillian Asset Management director Daniel Roy and Albatime Pty Ltd owner Kuben Moodley appeared before the Johannesburg high court on charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, money laundering and corruption.

“The state and defence teams will in the interim engage on the issue of further particulars, which they intend to request from the state, and the judge ordered that it be resolved by June 30, Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame said. 

The charges stem from the locomotives transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives valued at more than R54bn.

“It is alleged that Regiments Capital, who benefited, was irregularly brought into the contract, increasing the contract value and scope to over R395m,” Mamothame said.

TimesLIVE 

