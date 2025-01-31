Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Friday joined by Eskom's executive to brief the media on electricity generation performance.
The power utility announced earlier there was a high possibility of load-shedding being implemented at short notice.
South Africa has been without scheduled power cuts for about 10 months, with structural improvements in the generation fleet and improved maintenance.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media amid possible load-shedding
Courtesy of SABC
