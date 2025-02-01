South Africa

King Misuzulu throws his weight behind KZN premier to help save Ithala from liquidation

01 February 2025 - 13:25 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says wants Ithala to be saved from liquidation.
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says wants Ithala to be saved from liquidation.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

AmaZulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini has entered the fray calling for a halt to the impending liquidation of Ithala Bank.

The king, through his former traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said the king expressed concern on the matter.

In a media statement issued by Buthelezi on behalf of the king on Saturday, the king said he viewed Ithala Bank as an important and indispensable structure of the Zulu kingdom which carried historical, cultural and economic significance.

“In this regard his majesty has instructed me to lead a delegation of senior members of the royal family and amakhosi of the kingdom to support the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thamsanqa Ntuli, in his government’s efforts to save Ithala Bank,” said Buthelezi.

He said the king has also tasked the delegation to engage with the national government to underscore Ithala’s unique role in sustaining the livelihoods of those affected .

Buthelezi said amakhosi of KwaZulu-Natal stand to lose R34m held in Ithala in their traditional levies trust account if the matter is not resolved.

The Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank has applied for the liquidation of the bank, a move that has caused a furore in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Prudential Authority was criticised from several quarters including the provincial government, political parties and amakhosi.

The matter was due to be heard on Thursday at the Pietermaritzburg high court but was postponed after a meeting between the provincial government and representatives of the Prudential Authority.

A new date for the hearing is yet to be announced.

Thousands of Ithala clients have been left high and dry after their accounts were frozen in mid-January.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sassa joins forces with FNB to pay clients left in the lurch by Ithala's suspension

Sassa has teamed up with FNB to pay social grants to beneficiaries who are clients of suspended financial services provider Ithala.
News
3 days ago

Amakhosi, izinduna and amabutho ready to take mass action against Ithala liquidation

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli reaches out to President Ramaphosa in the face of legal action that will affect more than 257,000 clients
Politics
4 days ago

KZN Treasury dons gloves to fight Ithala's liquidation

The KwaZulu-Natal Treasury is gearing up to help Ithala thwart the provisional liquidation application launched against it.
Politics
6 days ago

PSA urges KZN government to stop Ithala liquidation

The Public Servants Association has called on the KwaZulu-Natal government to take immediate legal action to oppose the South African Reserve Bank’s ...
News
1 week ago

As IFP prepares for 50th anniversary, leaders rally support for beleaguered Ithala Bank

Hlabisa vowed the IFP would stop at nothing to defend the embattled Ithala Bank.
Politics
4 days ago

POLL | How should government compensate Ithala Bank clients?

The sudden freezing of Ithala Bank accounts has left many of its 257,000 clients in a precarious financial situation.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom media briefing on loadshedding
CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025