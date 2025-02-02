A pastor in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape is facing charges of rape and assault after allegedly convincing victims to have sex with him to be healed.
The incidents, which allegedly happened between November 2022 and January 2025, involved victims aged 15, 22 and 23. They are receiving counselling and treatment.
The Khayelitsha family violence child protection and sexual offences Unit swooped on the pastor after claims were made that he assaulted and raped the victims at his church.
The pastor allegedly told his victims who visited his church seeking healing that they needed to stay at the church.
According to police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg, the pastor would then convince them to have sexual intercourse with him to be healed.
“The community became aware of his behaviour and had a community meeting and it was then that victims came forward and made the claims,” Twigg said.
Twigg said the 51-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared at the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court where the case was remanded until February 4.
TimesLIVE
Khayelitsha pastor who 'healed' victims through sex facing rape, assault charges
The pastor allegedly convinced his victims, including a teenager, to have sex with him to be healed.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
A pastor in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape is facing charges of rape and assault after allegedly convincing victims to have sex with him to be healed.
The incidents, which allegedly happened between November 2022 and January 2025, involved victims aged 15, 22 and 23. They are receiving counselling and treatment.
The Khayelitsha family violence child protection and sexual offences Unit swooped on the pastor after claims were made that he assaulted and raped the victims at his church.
The pastor allegedly told his victims who visited his church seeking healing that they needed to stay at the church.
According to police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg, the pastor would then convince them to have sexual intercourse with him to be healed.
“The community became aware of his behaviour and had a community meeting and it was then that victims came forward and made the claims,” Twigg said.
Twigg said the 51-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared at the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court where the case was remanded until February 4.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Hawks secure 202 convictions including a total of 6 life terms and 410 years for human traffickers
'I will wear these charges as a badge of honour': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla speaks out on July 2021 unrest charges
Trial of a man who allegedly raped two Limpopo nurses postponed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos