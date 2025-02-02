South Africa

Khayelitsha pastor who 'healed' victims through sex facing rape, assault charges

The pastor allegedly convinced his victims, including a teenager, to have sex with him to be healed.

02 February 2025 - 14:29
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People would allegedly go to the pastor for healing and he would tell them healing is possible but the victims must stay at the church. Stock photo.
People would allegedly go to the pastor for healing and he would tell them healing is possible but the victims must stay at the church. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A pastor in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape is facing charges of rape and assault after allegedly convincing victims to have sex with him to be healed.

The incidents, which allegedly happened between November 2022 and January 2025, involved victims aged 15, 22 and 23. They are receiving counselling and treatment.

The Khayelitsha family violence child protection and sexual offences Unit swooped on the pastor after claims were made that he assaulted and raped the victims at his church.

The pastor allegedly told his victims who visited his church seeking healing that they needed to stay at the church.

According to police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg, the pastor would then convince them to have sexual intercourse with him to be healed.

“The community became aware of his behaviour and had a community meeting and it was then that victims came forward and made the claims,” Twigg said.

Twigg said the 51-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared at the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court where the case was remanded until February 4.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Hawks secure 202 convictions including a total of 6 life terms and 410 years for human traffickers

Two Cameroonian siblings and a South African woman were convicted for trafficking victims for sex work and making fraudulent Road Accident Fund ...
News
2 days ago

'I will wear these charges as a badge of honour': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla speaks out on July 2021 unrest charges

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said the case against her for her alleged involvement in inciting the July 2021 unrest was an attempt to silence her but she ...
Politics
1 day ago

Trial of a man who allegedly raped two Limpopo nurses postponed

The case against a 28-year-old man accused of robbing and raping two nurses working at Chuene Clinic outside Polokwane has been postponed to April ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Anora Trailer #1 (2024)
Eskom media briefing on loadshedding