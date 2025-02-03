A total of 18 undocumented suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday after robberies targeting cyclists and pedestrians in Woodstock.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the suspects were arrested on January 31 in response to complaints about attacks at Lower Church Street and the N1 highway.
“An integrated operation between police and other law enforcement agencies was conducted on Friday morning which resulted in the arrest of several suspects,” said Twigg.
The operation led to the arrest of 18 undocumented people, including three in possession of drugs and one a dangerous weapon.
Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku welcomed the arrests: "The alleged criminals posed a serious threat to the safety of cyclists, pedestrians and commuters. Their arrests are a crucial step in ensuring our non-motorised routes remain safe for everyone to use.”
TimesLIVE
18 arrested after muggings targeting cyclists in Cape Town
Image: SAPS
