The report also indicated women with HIV are significantly more likely to develop cervical cancer than those without it. Most cervical cancer cases are linked to HPV infection.
“The sustained rollout of HPV vaccination is therefore important to protect adolescent females from infection with the HPV virus. Cervical cancer can also be prevented by regular pap smears to detect early changes on the cervix,” said the report.
HPV is a common virus that can infect males and females, with certain strains being linked to cervical cancer in women.
“It is transferred primarily by skin-to-skin contact through sexual intercourse and contact in the genital region. There are more than 200 types of HPV viruses and research has shown HPV types 16 and 18 account for more than 70% of cervical cancer cases,” the department said.
“It [the Cervarix vaccine] is effective in preventing HPV infection caused by these two strains responsible for most cervical cancers.”
The department called on parents, caregivers and legal guardians to support this vital initiative by signing consent forms for their children to receive the vaccination. The form, which can be signed at the start of the year, will also cover other services provided under the Integrated School Health Programme.
“Cervical cancer is highly preventable through the HPV vaccination. We appeal to parents and guardians to ensure that their children do not miss out on this life-saving vaccination,” the department said.
The department allows girls aged 12 and over to sign the consent form themselves, empowering them to take charge of their health decisions.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng health department launches campaign to protect girls against cervical cancer
Image: Gauteng Department of Health
The Gauteng health department is spearheading a campaign aimed at protecting young girls from cervical cancer later in life.
From Monday the department is rolling out a single dose human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive targeted at girls aged nine and above in grades 5, 6 and 7 at public primary and special schools.
This initiative will run until March 31. Private primary schools will be included in the vaccination effort from August to September.
“The vaccination drive aims to create awareness that early vaccination of eligible girls with a single dose of the HPV vaccine will provide primary protection against cervical cancer later in life,” the department said.
Cervical cancer is a significant health concern for women, particularly in South Africa. According to a 2008 to 2019 report by Stats SA titled “Cancer in South Africa”, females accounted for 51.3% of cancer diagnoses in 2018.
The report also highlighted that cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates were highest among black African women, primarily due to late diagnoses and the high burden of HIV in this population group.
Gauteng health department rejects claims of 'forcing' girls to take contraceptives
The report also indicated women with HIV are significantly more likely to develop cervical cancer than those without it. Most cervical cancer cases are linked to HPV infection.
“The sustained rollout of HPV vaccination is therefore important to protect adolescent females from infection with the HPV virus. Cervical cancer can also be prevented by regular pap smears to detect early changes on the cervix,” said the report.
HPV is a common virus that can infect males and females, with certain strains being linked to cervical cancer in women.
“It is transferred primarily by skin-to-skin contact through sexual intercourse and contact in the genital region. There are more than 200 types of HPV viruses and research has shown HPV types 16 and 18 account for more than 70% of cervical cancer cases,” the department said.
“It [the Cervarix vaccine] is effective in preventing HPV infection caused by these two strains responsible for most cervical cancers.”
The department called on parents, caregivers and legal guardians to support this vital initiative by signing consent forms for their children to receive the vaccination. The form, which can be signed at the start of the year, will also cover other services provided under the Integrated School Health Programme.
“Cervical cancer is highly preventable through the HPV vaccination. We appeal to parents and guardians to ensure that their children do not miss out on this life-saving vaccination,” the department said.
The department allows girls aged 12 and over to sign the consent form themselves, empowering them to take charge of their health decisions.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Musk aims to shut down USAID in government cost-cutting drive
EDITORIAL | A third of schoolchildren don’t finish school: act now or lose the future
Postmortem reveals pregnant woman who died at clinic had 'underlying condition': Gauteng health department
LISTEN | Of 387 babies born in Gauteng on New Year's Day, 31 were to teens between 15 and 19
Alarming rise of cancer cases among black South Africans: causes, solutions and the need for innovative treatments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos