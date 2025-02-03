Grade 12 Krugersdorp pupil dies after pitch collision at school cricket match

A grade 12 pupil from Krugersdorp High School (KHS) has died of internal injuries after a collision with another pupil during a cricket match at Christian Brothers’ College (CBC) Boksburg on Saturday.
Image: Krugersdorp High school
A grade 12 pupil from Krugersdorp High School (KHS) has died of internal injuries after a collision with another pupil during a cricket match at Christian Brothers’ College (CBC) Boksburg on Saturday.
Retshegofetse Sennelo was attended by paramedics on the pitch and taken to Netcare Sunward Park, while the other player was treated for concussion under his parents' care and later released from hospital in Krugersdorp.
“After undergoing an emergency operation at Sunward Park, the surgeons could not stop the internal bleeding and Retshegofetse passed away in theatre last night [Sunday],” principal Ivan Bailey said on Monday.
“Our deepest condolences go to Olga Sennelo, our SGB chairperson, Gomolemo, his brother and all the family members. Our prayers go out to Retshegofetse's beloved teammates and coaches, Sandile and Nene, who will need our unequivocal support along with his friends at school,” he said.
The accident occurred during a first XI cricket match between KHS and CBC.
Promising young cricketer killed in freak accident in KZN
CBC headmaster Toby Craig said: “During the first XI cricket match between KHS and CBC, two KHS players collided with one another. KHS were fielding and the ball was struck into the outfield.
“Two KHS players converged on the ball and collided. One of the KHS players was unconscious while the second Krugersdorp player was experiencing difficulty breathing. Once it became apparent that the situation was serious, the Mibern Emergency Medical Services, who were on duty at the college, began to assess and attend to the injured player who lost consciousness. An ambulance was called and the player was taken to Sunward Park Netcare. En route to the hospital the player experienced cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated. Upon arrival at Sunward Park he was attended to and operated on but eventually succumbed to his internal injuries.
“The players involved in the match will receive support and counselling from the college.
“Our deepest condolences are extended to the family and friends of the deceased young sportsman and to Krugersdorp High School.”
Lions Cricket SA also shared its condolences to Retshegofetse's family, friends, teammates and the school: “May the passing of time provide healing for everyone affected by this tragic accident. Sending love and strength to all.”
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are devastated by the passing of this young sportsman. Losing a learner in such circumstances is deeply painful and we extend our sympathies to his family, friends and the school community. We call for strength and comfort for all those affected.”
The department, which has dispatched its psychosocial support team to provide counselling to pupils and teachers, said it will engage both schools to assess safety protocols surrounding sporting activities.
