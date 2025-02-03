Police must pay more than R400k after deceased's son wins negligence case

Marius argued that the arrest of his mother and subsequent failure to search her led to the “reasonably foreseeable” fatal consequences.
The Western Cape High Court has ordered police to pay more than R400,000 to a man whose mother committed suicide in police custody.
Marius Otto, 24, from McGregor in the Western Cape, was awarded the payout along with his legal costs and future medical expenses for post-traumatic stress disorder after the court found the police accountable for his mother taking her own life.
Judge Patrick Gamble said an actuarial report calculating the deceased's contributions towards her son's upbringing recommended a fair damage claim of R96,600 for seven years.
General damages — such as the psychiatric injury Marius suffered on learning of his mother's death by suicide — amounted to R300,000.
In terms of future costs, Gamble said Marius should be admitted as an inpatient to The Pines in Worcester for 21 days at a total cost of R75,000. During his admission he was to receive daily psychotherapy at the rate of R3,300 and then be given a further 80 sessions of psychotherapy at R2,000/session over 24 months after his discharge. After this, he would be granted R2,000 a month for medication for the “remainder of his anticipated lifespan”.
The case dates back 16 years ago when Kaliema Otto was arrested for “riotous behaviour” in 2011.
Police liable for damages after diabetic death in detention
Within an hour of her arrest, she hanged herself with her own shoelaces — an item that should have been taken away from her.
“In clear breach of the standing orders, the police demonstrated what can only be termed gross ineptitude bordering on base stupidity,” the court held.
Otto committed suicide after she was arrested at her home in McGregor, a village about 150km east of Cape Town.
Six years later her mother Emily, acting on behalf of her grandson Marius, who had turned 11 the day before his mother's suicide, issued a claim against the police. When he turned 18, Marius became the claimant in the matter.
Marius sought damages, claiming police were negligent in the way in which they had detained his mother. He asked for the support he lost due to his mother's death, as well as future medical expenses and general damages “for shock, past and future pain, suffering, discomfort, disablement and loss of amenities of life”.
In deciding the matter, Gamble looked at the events as they unfolded, noting that Otto had been well-known to McGregor police due to repeated “incidents of domestic strife” between her and her partner, “a certain Ms Willemse”.
After her arrest, she was instructed to hand over her belongings and in particular her shoelaces but refused. With no female officer on duty that night to conduct a physical search of the deceased, police phoned a nearby police station about 25km away seeking a female officer to be sent to McGregor.
An arrangement was made for “a halfway” — a police term — for a Robertson police vehicle to drive the female officer to a midway point, while McGregor police would take Otto through to be searched by the female officer and bring her back to the station.
Robertson police sent Const Sonia Rosenkrantz to carry out the “halfway” search, however, Otto was found in the cell hanging by her neck from the window bars. Marius told the court the police had been negligent on “three discrete causes of action”:
He argued that the police were obliged to:
He said the police owed his mother and himself “a positive and proactive duty of care in such regard”.
Four cops arrested in connection with 'release' of alleged illegal mining kingpin 'Tiger'
