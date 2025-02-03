South Africa

POLL | Should Trump mind his own business on SA’s Expropriation Act?

03 February 2025 - 11:57 By TimesLIVE
United States President Donald Trump has made remarks about South Africa's expropriation bill.
Image: Gulshan Khan/Getty Images/Reuters/Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump recently announced he would cut off all funding to SA until a full investigation into the country’s land expropriation practices is completed.

Trump’s remarks came shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the controversial Expropriation Bill into law. The bill outlines how government can seize land in the public interest.

In response to Trump's remarks, Ramaphosa responded that the government would engage with the US president to defend the policy.

Ramaphosa emphasised SA’s commitment to democracy and justice, asserting the government hasn’t confiscated land.

This is not the first time Trump has raised concerns about land expropriation in the country.

During his previous administration, he called for an investigation into alleged violence against white farmers and land takeovers, though it remains unclear if such an investigation took place.

With tensions rising, should Trump be involved in SA’s internal policies or should he focus on domestic issues?

LISTEN | ‘If Trump withdraws aid, we can withdraw minerals’: Mantashe

TimesLIVE

