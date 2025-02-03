South Africa

SAPS top brass won't brief opposition parties on raids in Cape Town

The cancelled meeting was 'vital to reassure residents that the police is free from interference by any political party'

03 February 2025 - 17:21 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile cancelled a meeting with Western Cape opposition parties.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile cancelled a meeting with Western Cape opposition parties.
Image: Esa Alexander

Opposition parties in the Western Cape have expressed disappointment after provincial police top brass turned down their request to discuss allegations of “political interference” in an investigation into tender corruption in the City of Cape Town.

The ANC, GOOD, EFF, FF and PA said a meeting with provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile was initially confirmed but later cancelled.

Commercial crimes detectives raided the offices of safety and security MMC JP Smith and energy MMC Xanthea Limberg on January 24. The raids were part of an ongoing probe into alleged tender corruption with links to the underworld and a former housing MMC.

Opposition parties raised concern that Smith and DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille appeared to have prior knowledge of the investigation before the raids. Smith hinted that the raids were part of an alleged political smear campaign against him.

“SAPS is committed to remain neutral in fulfilling the mandate as provided in the constitution of South Africa. After carefully considering the content including the counter criminal cases opened which will require the police to investigate independently, the police will not meet the political parties regarding this matter due to the sensitivity of the investigation,” Patekile wrote in a letter to the opposition parties.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis met Patekile and two officials on January 29 to discuss whether the two MMCs should be removed from office. However, he said police did not provide any indication of whether substantive evidence of wrongdoing existed.

“We made it very clear that we do not wish to engage with the police on the merits of the case against Cape Town MMC’s JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, as well as the subsequent counter case against DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille, but rather to unpack the DA narrative of an alleged political plot and the potential of a police leak,” the parties said.

“Not only is this response from Gen Patekile extremely disappointing but it is confusing, as the police had no issues briefing Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, a member of the DA, on the actual details of the investigation.

“This meeting was vital to discuss allegations of this nature and reassure the residents of the Western Cape that the police is free from interference by any political party.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Accused in R1bn housing fraud case in Cape Town seek dismissal over delays

Accused implicated in a R1bn housing tender fraud and corruption case in Cape Town are seeking to have the matter struck from the court roll.
News
2 days ago

No phones, no paper, no ceiling: the sorry state of SA’s courts

Judicial organisations say chaos in the courts amounts to justice denied to victims of wrongdoing.
News
1 day ago

Opposition parties want to engage SAPS on claims by Helen Zille, DA MMC about raid in Cape Town

Opposition parties in the Western Cape legislature have called for an urgent meeting with the provincial police commissioner to clarify statements ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Eskom suspends load-shedding South Africa
  2. You can’t squat in home you’ve sold or bring in ‘backup’ against new owners, ... South Africa
  3. Three-day water shutdown for some Joburg residents as Joburg Water embarks on ... South Africa
  4. Ferrari ploughs into pedestrians in Cape Town, claiming one life news
  5. R102m PowerBall winner had prayed for R15m to pursue business dreams South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Couple appear in court on child porn and money laundering charges