SAPS top brass won't brief opposition parties on raids in Cape Town

Opposition parties in the Western Cape have expressed disappointment after provincial police top brass turned down their request to discuss allegations of “political interference” in an investigation into tender corruption in the City of Cape Town.

The ANC, GOOD, EFF, FF and PA said a meeting with provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile was initially confirmed but later cancelled.

Commercial crimes detectives raided the offices of safety and security MMC JP Smith and energy MMC Xanthea Limberg on January 24. The raids were part of an ongoing probe into alleged tender corruption with links to the underworld and a former housing MMC.

Opposition parties raised concern that Smith and DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille appeared to have prior knowledge of the investigation before the raids. Smith hinted that the raids were part of an alleged political smear campaign against him.

“SAPS is committed to remain neutral in fulfilling the mandate as provided in the constitution of South Africa. After carefully considering the content including the counter criminal cases opened which will require the police to investigate independently, the police will not meet the political parties regarding this matter due to the sensitivity of the investigation,” Patekile wrote in a letter to the opposition parties.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis met Patekile and two officials on January 29 to discuss whether the two MMCs should be removed from office. However, he said police did not provide any indication of whether substantive evidence of wrongdoing existed.

“We made it very clear that we do not wish to engage with the police on the merits of the case against Cape Town MMC’s JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, as well as the subsequent counter case against DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille, but rather to unpack the DA narrative of an alleged political plot and the potential of a police leak,” the parties said.

“Not only is this response from Gen Patekile extremely disappointing but it is confusing, as the police had no issues briefing Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, a member of the DA, on the actual details of the investigation.

“This meeting was vital to discuss allegations of this nature and reassure the residents of the Western Cape that the police is free from interference by any political party.”

