South Africa's Tshego Gaelae has been crowned Mrs World 2025, becoming the first black woman to win the title in the competition's 40-year history.
The 33-year-old model from Soweto was crowned on Friday in Las Vegas, beating contenders from Sri Lanka and Thailand.
Taking to Instagram after her win, Gaelae dedicated her victory to South Africa and Africa, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country on the global stage.
“It has taken a village to put me together. To God be the glory. Every little girl who looks like me, has hair like mine and skin like mine, you are deserving of your dreams. This is evidence,” she said.
“I cannot thank God enough. I did this for all of us, the entire South Africa and Africa, and for every queen that has walked before me. For me to be the first black Mrs World (she gasped). My word for 2025 was 'elevate' and God just provided that.
“It can only be God. I'm just a girl from Soweto who followed my dream, walked on the world stage and became Mrs World.”
Mrs South Africa CEO Joani Jacobs expressed pride in Gaelae's achievement.
“Tshego's victory is not just a win for her but for all South African women. She embodies strength, elegance and purpose, proving beauty is far more than what meets the eye — it's about resilience, leadership and making an impact. We are proud of her and know she will use this global platform to inspire and uplift women around the world.”
This victory follows in the footsteps of Candice Abrahams, who became the first South African to claim the global crown in 2016. As Mrs World 2025, Gaelae will embark on a global tour, using her platform to make a positive impact on the lives of women around the world.
On Monday, the newly crowned queen received a heroic homecoming at OR Tambo International Airport. She was welcomed by Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, the MMC for community development and family.
TimesLIVE
SA's Tshego Gaelae makes history as first black woman to win Mrs World
Image: tshego_gaelae/ Instagram
South Africa's Tshego Gaelae has been crowned Mrs World 2025, becoming the first black woman to win the title in the competition's 40-year history.
The 33-year-old model from Soweto was crowned on Friday in Las Vegas, beating contenders from Sri Lanka and Thailand.
Taking to Instagram after her win, Gaelae dedicated her victory to South Africa and Africa, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country on the global stage.
“It has taken a village to put me together. To God be the glory. Every little girl who looks like me, has hair like mine and skin like mine, you are deserving of your dreams. This is evidence,” she said.
“I cannot thank God enough. I did this for all of us, the entire South Africa and Africa, and for every queen that has walked before me. For me to be the first black Mrs World (she gasped). My word for 2025 was 'elevate' and God just provided that.
“It can only be God. I'm just a girl from Soweto who followed my dream, walked on the world stage and became Mrs World.”
Mrs South Africa CEO Joani Jacobs expressed pride in Gaelae's achievement.
“Tshego's victory is not just a win for her but for all South African women. She embodies strength, elegance and purpose, proving beauty is far more than what meets the eye — it's about resilience, leadership and making an impact. We are proud of her and know she will use this global platform to inspire and uplift women around the world.”
This victory follows in the footsteps of Candice Abrahams, who became the first South African to claim the global crown in 2016. As Mrs World 2025, Gaelae will embark on a global tour, using her platform to make a positive impact on the lives of women around the world.
On Monday, the newly crowned queen received a heroic homecoming at OR Tambo International Airport. She was welcomed by Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, the MMC for community development and family.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Miss World SA jets off to Dubai for training
Miss SA is turning beauty into a power for good
‘It still feels like a dream, so surreal’: Miss Teen World Mogau Ramaila
South Africa, it's been a year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos