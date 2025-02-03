South Africa

Two Ekurhuleni municipal employees nabbed for 'theft' of tractor-loader-backhoe

The vehicle went missing in December when it was illegally removed without authorisation to perform private work in Vosloorus

03 February 2025 - 15:59 By TimesLIVE
Two municipal employees will be charged with theft of a government vehicle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two Ekurhuleni municipality employees were arrested in connection with the theft of a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) machine from a Brakpan roads depot. 

The vehicle went missing in December when it was illegally removed without authorisation to perform private work in Vosloorus.

After investigations, two employees were arrested on Monday morning in connection with the missing vehicle in Brakpan. 

“We cannot allow such thuggery to persist in our space without consequences,” said Ekurhuleni MMC for roads and transport management Andile Mngwevu.

“We are here to serve the community, and this is public money that we must protect and ensure that whatever infrastructure we purchased with public funds serves our people.”

TimesLIVE 

