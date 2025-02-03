Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
MORE
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial
'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo
'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos