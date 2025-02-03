South Africa

WATCH | Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley in court on child porn and money laundering charges

03 February 2025 - 11:30 By TimesLIVE
The case of 25-year-old web designer Tiona Megan Moodley, who is facing charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering, continues in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.

