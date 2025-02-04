South Africa

Alison Botha's attackers return to jail as parole is revoked

04 February 2025 - 14:36 By TimesLIVE
In 1994 Alison Botha was abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead. She documented her miraculous story of survival in a best-selling book and became a motivational speaker.
Image: File image

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has cancelled parole for Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, the convicted attackers of Alison Botha.

"[The two] individuals have been reincarcerated and will remain in custody,” his office said, adding the minister's decision follows thorough evaluation and consultation of legal opinions.

“The minister's primary consideration is the imperative of protecting and securing the community, particularly in instances where acts of violence against women and children have been committed,” the ministry said.

Alison Botha is receiving therapy after requiring brain surgery last year.
Image: Alison Facebook page

Du Toit and Kruger were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1995 with judge Chris Jansen saying he was giving them life without the possibility of parole because: “I needed to make it clear they were a threat to society and should never be released.” 

In July 2023, however, they were released on parole with the department saying a vigorous process had been undertaken with a range of experts and the assurance they would be subjected to supervision for the rest of their lives.

Botha, however, responded by becoming a recluse who lived in fear, her friends said.

She had been attacked by the pair outside her block of flats in Gqeberha in December 1994 and made to drive to an isolated spot where she was raped, beaten and stabbed more than 30 times. Her throat was slashed so deeply she had to hold her own head on as she crawled to the road for help. Botha had to stop her organs spilling from her stomach with her other hand. She shared details of her ordeal and miraculous survival in a book titled I Have Life and became a motivational speaker.

In September she was struck down by a brain aneurysm for which she required surgery. Donations via crowdfunding are helping her receive physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

In December her team shared on her Facebook page: “While a long road remains, with ongoing professional assistance, we continue to hope with Alison for a full recovery.”

TimesLIVE

