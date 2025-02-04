South Africa

Alleged CIT robber shot dead, another critical after shoot-out with police

04 February 2025 - 16:44 By TIMESLIVE
Two suspected robbers linked to a cash-in-transit heist on Tuesday were in a shoot-out with police later in the day, leaving one dead and another critical.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A suspected robber linked to a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Durban's N2 on Tuesday died in a shoot-out with police while his alleged accomplice is in a critical condition. A bystander was also later shot dead. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to the shooting at the bottom of Che Guevara Road in Berea at about 2pm. 

Initial reports were police and robbers linked to a CIT heist during peak morning traffic on the N2 south of Durban were involved in a shoot-out which left a woman dead and several other people wounded when gunfire spread to other locations. 

“Paramedics found two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds. They were assessed and one male was confirmed dead and the other is in a critical condition. He was stabilised and taken to hospital,” he said.

The road was cordoned off and police were on the scene. 

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said they were on the lookout for an unknown number of suspects.

“It is reported that the suspects accosted a cash-in-transit vehicle, assaulted two security guards and robbed them of their firearms before stealing an undisclosed amount of money. During the robbery, the suspects fired several shots and three bystanders were reportedly wounded,” he said.

“The suspects fled the scene through Bayview and on Silverglen Drive they shot and wounded a private security guard who gave chase. The suspects allegedly shot towards a minibus taxi which they reportedly attempted to hijack. A woman was shot dead and another woman, who was walking along the road, was also shot and wounded.”

TimesLIVE

