South Africa

Business mogul Douw Steyn dies, aged 72

04 February 2025 - 10:55 By TIMESLIVE
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Douw Steyn has died.
Image: Steyn City Properties

Billionaire insurance mogul and property developer Douw Steyn has died.

Steyn, who had been in poor health for years, was 72 years old.

He leaves behind sons TJ and Louis, daughter Tanya and widow Carolyn Steyn, a music radio presenter and founder of NPO 67 Blankets for Mandela.

“Douw will be remembered as an exceptional entrepreneur who built a global business of immense scale in seven countries and a visionary with a deep-seated commitment to South Africa and its people,” the businesses founded by Steyn said in a joint statement.

Steyn made his fortune after he launched Auto & General Insurance. He also founded companies such as Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH) and the Budget group in the UK, now known as BGL.

Initially, he saw the potential of a monthly policy that covered cars as well as home contents and promoted this type of policy via door-to-door leaflet distribution campaigns via a company he started in 1975 called Steyn’s Insurance Brokers in Johannesburg. He had a stint in the US and then returned to South Africa in 1985 after obtaining an insurance licence that allowed him to sell motor insurance over the telephone. This disrupted the traditional insurance landscape and resulted in the launch of Auto & General Insurance. This success resulted in the launch of some of South Africa’s leading financial service providers including Budget, 1st for Women, Dialdirect, 1Life and Hippo, which are housed under the TIH umbrella.

Steyn later moved to the UK where he established the BGL Group, the parent company of price comparison website Compare the Market. In 2000, the group also launched Auto & General in Australia.

Steyn stepped down as executive chairman of his global business interests in 2012. Collectively, these businesses now employ more than 10,000 people who are based in more than 50 offices globally.

His dream of building a city within a city materialised with the launch of Steyn City, a 2,000 acre residential and lifestyle estate in northern Johannesburg.

The neighbouring communities of Diepsloot and Cosmo City have benefited from various philanthropic pursuits through the Douw Steyn Family Trust and the companies he founded. In 2020, they also pledged R370m to assist Covid-19 relief efforts of which R50m went towards the National Solidarity Fund, R250m to support feeding schemes in Diepsloot, Cosmo City and beyond and a relief fund of up to R70m to support small businesses.

Steyn famously loaned his former Saxonwold home in Johannesburg, now a luxury hotel called the Saxon, to Nelson Mandela for six months after the late statesman's release from prison in 1990. Madiba also went on retreats to a private villa built for him by Steyn at the Shambala private game reserve in Limpopo.

Mandela counted Steyn as a good friend while Steyn referred to Madiba as a father figure. In 2005, Mandela paid tribute to Steyn as “not only a great businessman and visionary but one of South Africa's most successful entrepreneurs who enriched the country with his business skills and who believed in its future as a country of opportunity”.

Steyn's sons, who are involved in a range of real estate and private equity ventures in South Africa, the UK and the US, are also heavily invested in philanthropy work, primarily with the protection of wildlife through the EMS Foundation they established and named in honour of their mother Elizabeth Margaret Steyn. A former social worker, Liz Steyn supports multiple schools through the foundation.

Carolyn Steyn on Instagram: "The great man, the Father of our Nation would have turned 105 today. How we miss him. Had President Nelson Mandela been alive today and younger, we would have a different story to tell. Thanks to Douw, I was so lucky to have spent many times with Madiba, sometimes I would have lunch with him on my own, sometimes just sit quietly for hours with him while he read the papers. He alway read the papers from beginning to end. And the stories he would tell over lunches and dinners of life behind bars, of his travels.. “Eat breakfast like a King. Eat lunch like a Prince. And give dinner to your Enemy” was his mantra… Douw built a home for him at our game farm Shambala so Madiba could seek refuge from the pressures of life. That is also where he invited us to spend time with him joining his friends Bill Clinton, Robert de Niro, Queen Beatrix and the now King and Queen of the Netherlands (Wilhelm and Maxima), former President Thabo Mbeki, Oprah, Robert de Niro along with many others… Madiba attended the 50th birthday party that I organised for Douw. His speech was personal and touching. I remember him saying to a very attentive audience of just 50 couples on the Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa terrace that when he was President, people like Penuell Maduna (who was a guest on the night) would bow to him. “No longer. Now that I have lost power and influence I am a ‘has been’. But at least I am a ‘has been’ with a very powerful friend. Douw Steyn.” So many stories to tell. I can tell you that Madiba has left such an immense hole in Douw’s life. I sometimes play the video of Johnny Clegg at a concert in Frankfurt singing ‘Asimbonanga (Mandela)’ and when Nelson Mandela does his slow rhythmic ‘Madiba Jive’ towards Johnny and the audience of thousands, tears run down my husband’s cheeks. When Johnny asked Madiba if he wanted to say something Madiba said that “It is music and dancing that make me at peace with the world. And at peace with myself.” Tears flowing from me too. Viva Madiba! Viva! Viva 67 Blankets. Viva!! Love, Carolyn"

TimesLIVE

