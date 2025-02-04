Culpable homicide case of football player postponed until May

The Thembisa magistrate's court on Tuesday postponed the culpable homicide case against footballer Mokete Sean Mogaila until May 19.

The footballer surrendered himself to police in connection with an alleged reckless driving incident.

The crash, which occurred on Andrew Mapheto Road in Thembisa during the early hours of October 30 last year, claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela, nine.

“The state alleges Mogaila's vehicle veered into the opposite lane and collided with another vehicle carrying a woman and two minor children. Tragically, the nine-year-old lost her life, while the mother and 13-year-old boy were severely injured in the accident,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said the police found what is alleged to be alcohol bottles and drugs in Mogaila's vehicle after the accident.

“Initially, Mogaila fled the scene but later on that day handed himself to the authorities, where he was charged with reckless driving, fleeing the scene of an accident and culpable homicide.

The case was postponed for further investigations and his bail was extended.

