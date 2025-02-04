South Africa

Culpable homicide case of football player postponed until May

Alcohol and drugs allegedly found in Mokete Sean Mogaila's car

04 February 2025 - 20:42 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The scene of the accident which claimed the life of a nine-year-old pupil.
The scene of the accident which claimed the life of a nine-year-old pupil.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Thembisa magistrate's court on Tuesday postponed the culpable homicide case against footballer Mokete Sean Mogaila until May 19.

The footballer surrendered himself to police in connection with an alleged reckless driving incident.

The crash, which occurred on Andrew Mapheto Road in Thembisa during the early hours of October 30 last year, claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela, nine.

“The state alleges Mogaila's vehicle veered into the opposite lane and collided with another vehicle carrying a woman and two minor children. Tragically, the nine-year-old lost her life, while the mother and 13-year-old boy were severely injured in the accident,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said the police found what is alleged to be alcohol bottles and drugs in Mogaila's vehicle after the accident.

“Initially, Mogaila fled the scene but later on that day handed himself to the authorities, where he was charged with reckless driving, fleeing the scene of an accident and culpable homicide.

The case was postponed for further investigations and his bail was extended.

TimesLIVE

Mom involved in fatal car crash with PSL star yet to be informed of daughter's death

A woman who was badly injured in a fatal car crash involving Sekhukhune United FC player Shaune Mogaila in Thembisa last month is out of a coma and ...
News
2 months ago

Tears, tributes as girl buried after accident with PSL player

Mother is still in ICU and has still not been told about her daughter’s death.
News
2 months ago

I really miss her, says sister of girl, 9, killed by PSL player’s car

Hospitalised mother still not informed of daughter Gomolemo Mavimbela’s death.
News
3 months ago

Football player involved in accident that claimed life of girl out on R20,000 bail

Mokete Shaun Mogaila, the footballer who faces charges related to an alleged reckless driving incident that claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Donald Trump to cut off funding for South Africa, cites concern over land ... World
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding South Africa
  3. Musk aims to shut down USAID in government cost-cutting drive World
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Grade 12 Krugersdorp pupil dies after pitch collision at school cricket match South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS