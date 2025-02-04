Former NLC chief risk officer fails in bid to rescind order stopping payment of his pension

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the dismissal of an application by former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) chief risk officer Marubini Ramatsekisa to overturn an order of the Special Tribunal from 2023 that interdicted his pension fund from paying out his benefits.
The Special Tribunal order, dated January 23, also ordered that Ramatsekisa pay the costs of his reconsideration application.
“In December 2023, the SIU obtained an order from the Special Tribunal to interdict pension payout due to Ramatsekisa. Ramatsekisa allegedly orchestrated a scheme that resulted in the NLC losing about R4m,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Tuesday.
The 2023 order interdicted Ramatsekisa from withdrawing his pension benefits of about R1.7m.
“The pension funds will remain interdicted pending the SIU’s finalisation of an application to be brought against him.”
Ramatsekisa resigned from the NLC after the commission instituted disciplinary proceedings against him.
Immediately after he resigned, Ramatsekisa wrote to his pension fund administrator saying he intended to withdraw his pension benefits, prompting the SIU to seek an interdict.
“The SIU’s investigation into the NLC’s affairs found Ramatsekisa was a key player and a willing facilitator of an elaborate scheme to defraud the commission through proactive funding.
“The SIU uncovered evidence linking Ramatsekisa to losses of about R4m suffered by the NLC. The SIU intends to institute civil proceedings against Ramatsekisa to recover damages suffered by the NLC because of his conduct.”
The SIU was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a proclamation in 2020 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the NLC and the conduct of NLC officials and to recover any financial losses suffered.
“The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions because of corruption or negligence.”
TimesLIVE
Former NLC chief risk officer fails in bid to rescind order stopping payment of his pension
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
