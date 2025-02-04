South Africa

Former intelligence minister arrested on corruption charges

04 February 2025 - 10:05 By TIMESLIVE
The suspect will appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A former intelligence minister is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday after being arrested on corruption charges.

“It is reported that during September to October 2017, the accused approached a member of the then portfolio committee on public enterprises to allegedly arrange a meeting to prevent the next sitting where the Eskom board was to account,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

“Eventually, the suspect secured the meeting wherein he indicated the portfolio committee sitting with the Eskom board could not proceed as planned and indicated that was possible if the member named his price [gratification].”

The suspect is no longer an MP and can only be named once he has appeared in court.

Mogale said MPs were bound by the Code of Ethics and all other ethical obligations and duties arising from the constitution, the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said the directorate would “continue to execute its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice.”

TimesLIVE

