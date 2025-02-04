Johannesburg's City Power has announced the indefinite suspension of load reduction measures, effective immediately.
Intensified efforts to cut off illegal connections and address meter tampering had led to a notable reduction in pressure on the electricity grid, said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
"Moreover, the actions have prompted many customers to approach us for legal reconnections, leading to a more responsible use of electricity as they now pay for the services they consume."
The token identifier (TID) conversion for its meters has also stabilised electricity consumption and supply across the city, he said.
Load reduction was also suspended shortly before Christmas as holidaymakers heading out of the city led to less demand.
The measure was introduced by City Power due to critically high electricity consumption levels. The measures included targeted load reductions in high-density areas where demand was extremely high to prevent potential overloads.
City Power asked residents to use electricity with responsibility.
"Though the suspension of load reduction is indefinite, we want to remind our customers that any significant change in consumer behaviour, such as a spike in high electricity consumption, illegal connections, or meter tampering, could necessitate the reintroduction of load reduction. Should this occur, we may have to act swiftly, potentially with little to no prior notice, to protect the stability of our electricity supply."
TimesLIVE
Load reduction is suspended by City of Johannesburg
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
