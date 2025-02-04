South Africa

Nine buses destroyed in fire at North West Transport Investment offices

04 February 2025 - 11:31
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It is unclear at this stage whether the incident was an accident or an act of sabotage.
It is unclear at this stage whether the incident was an accident or an act of sabotage.
Image: Supplied

The North West department of community safety and transport management has called for an in-depth investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out at North West Transport Investment (NTI), destroying nine buses. 

According to the department, the fire was discovered in the early hours of Monday morning, at a sleeping ground in Moretele village. 

The MEC for community safety and transport management, Wessels Morweng, has expressed dismay at the incident.

Morweng said it is unclear whether the incident was an accident or an act of sabotage. He called on the authorities to take swift and decisive action to investigate the matter.

“We have recently turned a new leaf with our intervention at the entity by addressing the leadership instability experienced for some time now. We have also ensured that employees received their salaries as promised. Therefore we believe that we have made great effort to assist the entity in realising its full potential. This, however, is a setback,” Morweng said.

Minibus taxi mafia must be crushed

Unless the minibus taxi industry is brought to heel, South Africa will have no formal bus or rail services, writes William Gumede
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

He said the NTI's acting group CEO, Ntlhopeng Dikobe, and management at the entity have plans to limit the impact on services to commuters in and around Moretele local municipality. 

“In the meantime, the department as a shareholder in the company will continue to play a supportive role to ensure that service delivery is not compromised and that commuters are not left stranded.”

NTI management has opened a case with the police and further investigations will determine the circumstances that caused the fire and the extent of the damage, he added.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Rea Vaya halts services after two bus drivers fatally shot in Soweto

The Rea Vaya bus service has been suspended due to the shootings.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several injured

A brazen cash-in-transit heist during peak morning traffic on the N2, south of Durban, left one woman dead and many others injured after gunfire ...
News
5 hours ago

Two arrests over arson of Putco buses in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police have arrested two suspects aged 29 and 37 in connection with the torching of 51 Putco buses in Nkangala district on Monday night.
News
6 days ago

Du Toits Kloof Pass closed after burning bus sparks wildfire

An overnight wildfire on the slopes of Du Toits Kloof Pass has been contained, but the pass linking Paarl and Worcester remained closed to traffic ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump to cut off funding for South Africa, cites concern over land ... World
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding South Africa
  3. Musk aims to shut down USAID in government cost-cutting drive World
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Three-day water shutdown for some Joburg residents as Joburg Water embarks on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS