South Africa

Pharmacists may not refuse to dispense abortion drugs, says council

04 February 2025 - 11:16 By Kim Swartz
A teenage mother-to-be in the Eastern Cape. When women and girls are refused access to legal abortion, they often resort to backstreet methods. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) has issued a notice confirming pharmacists may not — based on personal beliefs, moral reasons or religious grounds — refuse to dispense drugs to patients wishing to terminate their pregnancy.

Thirteen NGOs and legal centres penned an open letter to the council and national department of health highlighting “alarming reports of pharmacists refusing to dispense abortifacients (drugs that induce abortion) despite patients having valid prescriptions.

“A staggering 40% of surveyed pharmacies were implicated in these refusals, undermining constitutional rights to reproductive autonomy and access to healthcare,” said the NGOs.

Abortion Support South Africa said refusing to dispense this medication had devastating consequences. 

“When a woman in a rural part of the country is told by the only pharmacist in town that they won’t dispense her valid prescription for abortion medication, this often means she won’t get the help she needs, or she’ll resort to unsafe methods,” said executive director of Abortion Support South Africa Victoria Satchwell.

“Pharmacists cannot decide for a woman if she should have an abortion, and they should not push women into the backstreet.”

The SAPC is a statutory body mandated in terms of the Pharmacy Act to regulate the profession in the country. It has disciplinary powers which include the authority to monitor compliance with professional standards, investigate alleged misconduct and impose disciplinary sanctions against those found guilty of misconduct, which may include deregistration.

The council said in its notice to the profession that pharmacists:

  • may not hinder or prevent any woman from exercising their choice to terminate a pregnancy based on their own opinion or beliefs;
  • must act in the best interests of their patient; and
  • must respect patients’ autonomy in making reproductive health choices and perform their duties for the wellbeing of patients.

Pharmacies that refuse general or standard care to an individual based on personal beliefs can be fined or face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

“We commend all endorsing organisations for championing this critical issue. Together we have reaffirmed that access to healthcare must be equitable, compassionate and in line with our constitutional values. We remain committed to fighting for reproductive justice,” the NGOs said in a joint statement.

TimesLIVE

