South Africa

Primary schoolboy killed, friend badly hurt when wall collapsed on them

The grade 6 pupil died instantly

04 February 2025 - 20:02 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Paramedics were called to the scene of a wall collapse in Bombay Heights, Pietermaritzburg, where they found a 12-year-old boy had been crushed.
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala

A 12-year-old pupil has died after a boundary wall fell on him while he was playing with a friend in Bombay Heights, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

The grade 6 pupil at Springhaven Primary School died instantly after a residential wall collapsed on him.

His friend barely managed to escape being crushed and was taken to hospital with a broken leg.

Ward councillor Rachel Soobiah, who attended the scene, told TimesLIVE the boys were playing on the pavement near a school when the wall fell on them.

“We were told they came from a shop and had decided to play outside when the incident happened,” she said.

Soobiah said it was painful for parents to lose a child in such a horrific manner.

“I believe he was the last born of his siblings,” said Soobiah.

She said his parents came to the scene and were devastated.

Initial reports from Midlands EMS said that crews were dispatched to Springvale Road.

“Upon arrival, paramedics found the 12-year-old child had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. Another child was in critical condition and received advanced treatment from paramedics before being transported to hospital,” the emergency services said.

TimesLIVE

