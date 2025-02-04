Gauteng police are investigating the murders of two bus drivers in separate incidents on Monday night in Soweto.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a driver stopped at a robot on Wild Chestnut Street in Protea Glen when he was fatally shot by unknown suspects.
At Tshithuthune Street, in nearby Mapetla, she said an eyewitness reported he was the last passenger on the bus when he heard gun shots and took cover.
"When it was quiet he realised the driver was shot. He tried to drive the bus but crashed into a wall. The driver was declared dead at the scene. The passenger sustained no injuries.
Nevhuhulwi said the motives for the shootings are unknown at this stage and police are investigating.
On Tuesday morning, Rea Vaya informed its passengers on X that “buses are temporarily suspended until further notice due to shooting incidents in Soweto last night.”
It advised passengers to use alternative public transport.
TimesLIVE
Rea Vaya halts services after two bus drivers fatally shot in Soweto
Image: Antonio Muchave
