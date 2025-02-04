South Africa

Spitting cobra removed from toilet pan in Kruger National Park

The toilet was dismantled and the 1.2m snake was released unharmed

04 February 2025 - 17:46 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
This Mozambican spitting cobra was found in a restroom at Masorini picnic site in the Kruger National Park.
This Mozambican spitting cobra was found in a restroom at Masorini picnic site in the Kruger National Park.
Image: X/SANParks

Rangers in Kruger National Park safely removed a 1.2m Mozambican spitting cobra which was hiding in a toilet pan at Masorini picnic site on Sunday afternoon. 

The Phalaborwa section ranger received a call from Phalaborwa gate about a snake sighting in the ladies' bathroom. 

“Thanks to the quick thinking of the ranger, he contacted members of the Phalaborwa Snake Club, who were nearby at Sable Dam. They responded immediately,” SANParks said in a statement.

The snake had moved deeper into the toilet bowl rim, but using a portable endoscopy camera, members of the snake club were able to locate it.

“The toilet was carefully dismantled, and after a safe capture, the 1.2m cobra was released unharmed.”

TimesLIVE

Man trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park in bid to save grandchildren

A day visitor who climbed out of a vehicle allegedly to protect his grandchildren was charged at and trampled to death by an elephant in a “tragic ...
News
1 week ago

Suspected poacher killed by hippo in Kruger National Park

The body of a suspected poacher was found on a road in the Pretoriuskop section of Kruger National Park.
News
2 weeks ago

Tuskers and Tembe: a glimpse of Africa as it once was

Tembe Elephant Park in KwaZulu-Natal takes one back to a simpler time
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Donald Trump to cut off funding for South Africa, cites concern over land ... World
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding South Africa
  3. Musk aims to shut down USAID in government cost-cutting drive World
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Grade 12 Krugersdorp pupil dies after pitch collision at school cricket match South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS