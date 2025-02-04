Spitting cobra removed from toilet pan in Kruger National Park
The toilet was dismantled and the 1.2m snake was released unharmed
Rangers in Kruger National Park safely removed a 1.2m Mozambican spitting cobra which was hiding in a toilet pan at Masorini picnic site on Sunday afternoon.
The Phalaborwa section ranger received a call from Phalaborwa gate about a snake sighting in the ladies' bathroom.
“Thanks to the quick thinking of the ranger, he contacted members of the Phalaborwa Snake Club, who were nearby at Sable Dam. They responded immediately,” SANParks said in a statement.
A big thank you to the Phalaborwa Snake Club and our dedicated rangers for handling this situation with care and expertise. pic.twitter.com/zvuWsVM28u— SANParks (@SANParks) February 4, 2025
The snake had moved deeper into the toilet bowl rim, but using a portable endoscopy camera, members of the snake club were able to locate it.
“The toilet was carefully dismantled, and after a safe capture, the 1.2m cobra was released unharmed.”
TimesLIVE