Spitting cobra removed from toilet pan in Kruger National Park

Rangers in Kruger National Park safely removed a 1.2m Mozambican spitting cobra which was hiding in a toilet pan at Masorini picnic site on Sunday afternoon.

The Phalaborwa section ranger received a call from Phalaborwa gate about a snake sighting in the ladies' bathroom.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of the ranger, he contacted members of the Phalaborwa Snake Club, who were nearby at Sable Dam. They responded immediately,” SANParks said in a statement.