South Africa

Three Durban pupils stabbed in alleged racial fight

04 February 2025 - 12:18
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Three Centenary school pupils were hospitalised after a fight on Tuesday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Three Durban school pupils were taken to hospital on Tuesday after being stabbed in an alleged racial altercation.

Centenary Secondary School in Asherville issued an urgent notice to parents, informing them classes would be dismissed at 9.30am due to “circumstances that have arisen”.

Videos circulating on social media showed pupils attacking one another outside the school while neighbours filming the incident questioned why security did not intervene.

The dRK Tactical control room confirmed to TimesLIVE three children sustained serious wounds.

“There was a racial altercation inside the school. Three pupils were stabbed and taken to hospital. Security personnel and police responded to the incident,” a representative said.

Despite the violence the school notice said “school would continue as normal [on Wednesday]”.

However, a voice note from an individual claiming to have witnessed the incident urged parents of those involved to gather at the school on Wednesday.

He said police were called when the fight broke out inside the school.

“They tried to calm the situation but it didn’t work. The children were let out and even parents got involved, hitting some children. The governing body needs to take firm action. Parents must come together at the school tomorrow [Wednesday],” he said.

TimesLIVE

