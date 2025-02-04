South Africa

Three shot, torched in suspected vigilante killing in Delft

04 February 2025 - 14:11 By Kim Swartz
The victims were shot and set on fire. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska

The bodies of three people who were shot and set alight in a suspected vigilante attack were discovered on Tuesday in Delft South, Cape Town. 

“Detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit are probing the circumstances that led to the death of three people, after the discovery of the crime scene at about 7.30am in Gushendoda,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

“The victims were shot and set alight in what we believe is an act of vigilantism after shots were heard during the early hours of the morning.”  

The victims were believed to be two men and a woman. 

“Vigilantism is condemned in the strongest possible terms and offenders are regarded as ruthless criminals who can expect to be dealt with in court. Harbouring a criminal is also punishable by law,” said Traut.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

