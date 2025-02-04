South Africa

WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several injured

04 February 2025 - 07:19
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A blown up CIT vehicle on the N2 near Chatsworth's Higginson highway.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) heist during peak morning traffic on the N2, south of Durban, left one woman dead and many others injured after gunfire spread across several locations. 

Video footage shows motorists reversing on the N2 between the M7 and the M1 Higginson highway to escape the gunfire while others remained stuck in the traffic.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said shortly after 6am ALS paramedics received many calls of a shooting incident in a CIT robbery on the N2 near the NPC cement factory.

“ Resources were immediately dispatched. Police,  metro police and paramedics arrived at the scene to a CIT vehicle had been forced off the road, coming to rest on its roof in the centre median. It was blown up by suspects who robbed the van.”

Paramedics treated three injured security officers at the scene before they were taken to hospital.

“About 500m from the incident three occupants in a bus travelling to work sustained gunshot wounds. They were stabilised by ALS paramedics before being transported to hospitals.”

At the next location on the Higginson highway over the N2 bridge two more people had sustained gunshot wounds.

“They were stabilised before being transported to hospital,” Jamieson said.

On Silverglen Drive in Chatsworth paramedics found many people had been shot.

“Two females, believed to be in their 30s, and a security officer had sustained gunshot and assault wounds. One woman had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared deceased at the scene.”

“The other two patients were stabilised by ALS paramedics before being transported  to hospital.”

On their official Facebook page, Durban metro police advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

“A CIT incident is active on the N2 northbound between Higginson highway and NPC with reports of heavy gunfire in the area. The affected section of the N2 is completely closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area for safety reasons.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

