Cape Town man charged for brutal murder fails in bid for bail
A suspect facing assault, kidnapping and murder charges after he and others armed with sticks, hockey sticks and golf clubs allegedly killed a man in front of his horrified family told the high court in Cape Town he should be granted bail to help his father.
Sebenzile Dyasi was arrested a day after the incident on June 15 2023 in which the victim was assaulted and stabbed in the head and neck at Mfuleni.
“According to the state’s version, the assault took place in front of the deceased’s family whose desperate pleas for clemency were ignored,” acting judge Lunga Siyo said in his judgment handed down on Tuesday.
“The deceased was subsequently hauled to a nearby bush. Concerned, the deceased’s family followed the appellant and four others as they moved towards a nearby bush with the deceased. This was, however, thwarted by death threats directed to them.”
Police later discovered the victim in a shallow grave near his residence.
