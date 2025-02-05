Tshwane metro police impounded three of "Afrikaans" e-hailing service Wanatu's vehicles on Wednesday for operating without permits.
The impounding comes after Build One SA's Ayanda Allie shared a video on X asking whether Wanatu had operating permits from the municipality, as Uber, Bolt and inDrive vehicles were frequently impounded for not having permits.
Allie spoke to an anonymous driver who confirmed none of their vehicles had been impounded.
“In addition, officials state the e-hailing market is over-saturated, which is why there is a backlog of issuing permits. If that is the case, then why is Wanatu, which was launched in October, permitted to not only operate but to do so without permits?” Allie asked.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya took to X to announce the impounding.
“We do not discriminate when enforcing bylaws in Tshwane,” she posted.
City of Tshwane impounds 'Afrikaans Uber' Wanatu vehicles
Image: Supplied
Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told TimesLIVE three Wanatu vehicles were impounded during random operations.
“We spotted these ones, we did not target Wanatu vehicles,” he said.
The vehicles would be released once the pound fees were paid but they would not be permitted to operate without the required permits.
In response to Allie's video, roads and transport MMC Tlangi Mogale said they learnt about the company last week and impounded one of its vehicles.
How Pretoria’s ‘Afrikaans Uber’ does e-hailing differently
Wanatu's legal representative made attempts to have the vehicle released, Mogale said.
“He could not succeed as he was told the vehicle didn't have an operating licence. He could not understand and he was referred to the provincial Transport Operating Licensing Administrative Board in Tshwane. He then said they are transporting learners in the Centurion area. He was told they should then apply for learner/scholar transport operating licences.
“The company is also under scrutiny by the Human Rights Commission as they say they only recruit Afrikaans-speaking drivers and we've said it's unacceptable.”
In a SMS sent to all registered Wanatu customers, the e-hailing service said: "Wanatu service is temporarily suspended due to the illegal actions of the TMPD by illegally impounding our vehicles and intimidation of our drivers. We're going to court!"
Wanatu recently caused a stir for its alleged Afrikaans-only policy, which some have scrutinised for possibly violating labour laws for only employing Afrikaans-speaking drivers.
TimesLIVE took a trip with the new e-hailing service and found it did not discriminate, with its drivers communicating in English and the app has an English version.
Wanatu CEO Judith van der Walt said she would soon provide comment.
TimesLIVE
