South Africa

It's still Ramaphosa's intention to welcome Trump on state visit, says Presidency

05 February 2025 - 14:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will engage the US over its land expropriation policy. File image
Image: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES
Image: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES

Though there is no timeline yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump will talk. 

Ramaphosa recently spoke to Trump ally Elon Musk about misinformation after Trump said he would suspend aid because of South Africa's land reform policy.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya held a media briefing on Wednesday about the president's programme and the state of the nation address on Thursday. 

“There are conversations taking place around issues related to Pepfar [the US president's emergency plan for Aids relief] and some of this mischaracterisation of our country and the application of laws. 

“Ultimately, there will be a conversation between the two heads of state but I can't give the timeline.”

Magwenya said the US is South Africa's second largest trading partner and the two countries have a long-standing strategic political, trade and cultural relationship.  

“It is a relationship that has always been mutually beneficial and will continue to be mutually beneficial. Therefore when there are bumps as we recently experienced it will be in our interest to engage role players in the leadership and also broadly in society and the US.”

It is important to work on maintaining that relationship and on growing and expanding it. 

“We will get over the bumps. We will clarify the issues that need to be and we will respond expeditiously to disinformation and mischaracterisation of our laws as well as the state of the country.”

There will be more engagements, not only with the Trump administration and influential figures such as Musk, but also with other role players in the US.

Those engagements will take place at multiple levels. International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola will approach his counterparts, said Magwenya.

It was still hoped that Trump would visit South Africa before the G20 heads of state summit. 

“It remains Ramaphosa's intention to welcome him [Trump] on a state visit ... that will afford them an opportunity to engage on a range of issues of mutual interest, but also issues that may be regarded as bilateral concerns, either in South Africa or elsewhere,” he said. 

On Saturday, Ramaphosa will embark on a working visit to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania for the Southern African Development Community/East African Community heads of state and government summit on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Magwenya said the two organisations had agreed to meet urgently after their respective summits last month to discuss the security situation in the DRC.  

TimesLIVE 

