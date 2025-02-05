South Africa

POLL | Would you consider using an Uber motorbike for your trip?

05 February 2025 - 13:31 By TimesLIVE
Uber Moto is a faster, more affordable way to navigate congested spaces.
Image: Uber

Uber Moto is set to make waves in Johannesburg, offering a faster and more affordable way to navigate busy traffic in the CBD.

With fares starting at R18, it is nearly half the cost of a regular UberGo ride. Each trip allows for one passenger per ride. The service puts a priority on safety and passengers are provided with helmets which are sanitised in between trips. 

Uber Moto has seen success in many cities around the world since it was launched in Bangkok in 2016. The service was expanded to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Cairo in Egypt, Lagos in Nigeria and most recently Bengaluru in India, where the company launched Uber Moto Women, a women-only ride service aimed at addressing the mobility and safety needs of female passengers while providing flexible earning opportunities for female drivers.

Uber Moto is being piloted in Johannesburg's eastern suburbs, and we want to know if you would consider using an Uber motorbike for your next trip?

