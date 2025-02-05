According to the preliminary investigation, the storeroom seems to have been broken into twice, allegedly by the same suspect.
SANParks employee arrested after police storeroom burglary
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A SANParks official has been arrested for burglary despite trying to cover his tracks after coming under scrutiny in connection with suspicious activity at a stock theft unit storeroom at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park (KNP).
The 52-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear in court soon.
SANParks said it was aware of the arrest and the official had resigned.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the police storeroom was burgled on January 23.
Equipment used at crime scenes by police, including those used during investigations into poaching, were stolen.
