South Africa

SANParks employee arrested after police storeroom burglary

05 February 2025 - 11:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A SANparks official is under arrest over theft from a police store room. Stock photo.
A SANparks official is under arrest over theft from a police store room. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A SANParks official has been arrested for burglary despite trying to cover his tracks after coming under scrutiny in connection with suspicious activity at a stock theft unit storeroom at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

The 52-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear in court soon.

SANParks said it was aware of the arrest and the official had resigned. 

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the police storeroom was burgled on January 23.

Equipment used at crime scenes by police, including those used during investigations into poaching, were stolen.

SANParks faces court showdown over Hout Bay pine clearance

Despite the fire risk, some residents have interdicted the anti-alien plan because ‘due process was not followed’
News
2 weeks ago

According to the preliminary investigation, the storeroom seems to have been broken into twice, allegedly by the same suspect.

“It is also alleged the suspect tried to cover his tracks by putting some items back, but his attempts were fruitless.”

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said police took a dim view of any activity that could impede its operations to curtail crime and poaching in the KNP.

“We are glad that an arrest was swiftly made after a break-in in one of our storerooms. People should take note that anyone who commits crime will be arrested, regardless of their status or positions,” he said.

“The matter is going to court and we believe the law will take its course without fear of favour.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Spitting cobra removed from toilet pan in Kruger National Park

Rangers in the Kruger National Park safely removed a 1.2m Mozambican spitting cobra which was hiding in a toilet pan at Masorini picnic site on ...
News
20 hours ago

Rent-a-nose service brings sweet smell of success

A search operation for her missing brother when she was a teen resulted years later in Diane McIntosh launching a track & trace business with dogs
News
3 days ago

SA short film ‘The Last Ranger’ nominated for an Oscar

The film, which tackles the critical issues of rhino poaching and conservation efforts in South Africa, has earned widespread praise for its gripping ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SANParks boosts security at Kruger National Park for festive season

South African National Parks has confirmed increased surveillance measures will include spot checks of vehicles within the Kruger National Park to ...
News
2 months ago

Researchers document huge drop in African elephants in half a century

African elephants are Earth's largest land animals, remarkable mammals that are very intelligent and highly social. They also are in peril.
News
2 months ago

Kruger Park's K9 unit devastated as tracker dog is killed by crocodile

The dog was doing a training exercise with its handler, with whom it has been paired for the past eight years
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Business mogul Douw Steyn dies, aged 72 South Africa
  2. Three Durban pupils stabbed in alleged racial fight South Africa
  3. WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several ... South Africa
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency Politics

Latest Videos

2025 Volkswagen Touareg
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma