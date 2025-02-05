Sekhukhune United player Shaun Mogaila to return to court in May

Sekhukhune United player Mokete Shaun Mogaila has appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court on charges of culpable homicide, reckless driving and negligence and failure to provide help after a car crash last year.
The matter was postponed to May 19.
On Tuesday prosecutor advocate Xolani Khumalo requested a postponement for outstanding documents.
Mogaila was involved in a car crash in October 2024 which claimed the life of a nine-year-old child when his BMW collided with a Hyundai Grand i10.
Alcohol, dagga and a “white powder believed to be cocaine” were allegedly found in Mogaila’s car.
In November the former Royal AM player was granted bail of R20,000.
“According to the state, Mogaila’s vehicle veered into the oncoming lane on Andrew Mapheto Road, colliding with a car carrying a woman and two children,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The crash led to the death of Gomolemo Mavimbela, while her mother and 13-year-old brother sustained serious injuries.
“Authorities report finding alcohol bottles and suspected drugs in Mogaila’s vehicle. Mogaila initially fled the scene but later turned himself in, facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing the scene and culpable homicide.”
