Ekurhuleni disaster teams are evacuating residents of Thinasonke in Alberton after the discovery of a petrol line that had been tampered with and damaged by suspected fuel thieves.
William Ntladi from Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services said the decision was taken because petrol was seeping through the soil and putting the lives of residents at risk.
He said the line was tampered with by individuals stealing petrol on Tuesday night.
“There is a fuel line that was damaged. Copious amounts 95 octane petrol have seeped through into soil,” Ntladi said.
He said a large amount of petrol was stolen.
“According to information received on site, pressure was detected last night at around 11pm.”
Ntladi said EMS hazmat teams and Transnet officials were on site with rehabilitation and mitigation strategies, adding the community was being evacuated.
Residents moved after environmental scare, fuel theft in Alberton
Petrol thieves tamper with line, leaving fuel seeping into ground
Image: Video screenshot.
SowetanLIVE
