South Africa

Uber introduces motorbike rides to curb traffic congestion in Joburg CBD

05 February 2025 - 13:25
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Uber Moto offers a faster and more affordable way to navigate Johannesburg.
Image: Uber

In a bid to tackle the heavy traffic congestion that plagues Johannesburg's CBD, Uber has introduced a new service called Uber Moto.

Piloted in parts of the western suburbs of the city, Uber Moto allows passengers to ride on motorbikes, offering a faster and more affordable alternative to traditional ride-hailing options.

With fares starting at R18, Uber Moto promises to be nearly half the price of an UberGo for similar distances.

The service is designed to cater to the needs of passengers looking to navigate the city quickly during peak hours with rides limited to one passenger per trip. 

“As part of the pilot, Uber has ensured all its key safety features remain in place, including driver screenings, GPS tracking and emergency assistance,” Uber said on its website. 

Uber Moto said the offering isn't only about speed and affordability but also places a strong emphasis on passenger safety.

Every trip comes with a helmet and encourages drivers to sanitise helmets between trips to maintain hygiene standards.

“Safety first. Helmets are mandatory for every trip,” said Uber.

Uber said it follows the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendations to help reduce the risk of health concerns.

“The WHO emphasises the importance of wearing a mask. We recommend you and your passenger wear masks under your helmets for added protection. Using hair nets and hand sanitiser are also advised for health and safety,” said Uber. 

The e-hailing service has clarified the distinction between Uber Moto and Uber Flash Moto.

“Uber Moto is a service for single passenger rides on a motorcycle and Uber Flash Moto is a service for sending and delivering items, not for passenger transport,” explained Uber.

For those looking to sign up as drivers, Uber has laid out clear requirements by stating drivers must be 18 years or older and possess a licence that allows for paid transportation activities.

In addition, they will need to submit their vehicle's registration and licensing details and a profile photo for review.

“Be sure to upload clear, readable photos of the documents. Our internal process will review these for approval. For more assistance, cheque the questions about documents,” Uber advised.

Uber Moto has seen success in many cities about the world since it was launched in Bangkok in Thailand in 2016.

The service was then expanded Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Cairo in Egypt, Lagos in Nigeria and most recently Bengaluru in India, where the company introduced Uber Moto Women, a women-only ride service aimed at addressing the mobility and safety needs of female passengers while providing flexible earning opportunities for female drivers.

“The two-wheeler ride service connects female riders with female drivers and is designed to address women’s safety and mobility needs while empowering female drivers with flexible earning opportunities,” Uber added.

TimesLIVE

