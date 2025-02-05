An 18-year-old youth from Orange Farm has been arrested in connection with the alleged poisoning of his three-year-old brother.
He appeared in the Vereeniging magistrate's court this week, where the case was postponed for a possible bail application on February 13.
Lumka Mahanjana, the National Prosecuting Authority's Gauteng spokesperson, said the child’s mother was at home with the accused and her other two sons, aged 16 and 22, at 11am on January 31 when she noticed her youngest son was missing. Assuming he was playing at a neighbour’s house, she did not raise an alarm. However, by 1pm, when the child had not returned, she started searching for him.
At about 4pm, the 16-year-old brother went to a veld near the N1 highway to feed his goats when he allegedly saw the accused placing the child’s body inside a dustbin.
"After confronting him, the brother took the dustbin containing the body to their home and told their mother. Emergency services were called and the child was declared dead at the scene."
The next day, the 18-year-old accused handed himself over to police, allegedly confessing to killing his brother with rat poison, Mahanjana said.
TimesLIVE
Youth accused of young brother’s death by rat poison
Image: Thulani Mbele
An 18-year-old youth from Orange Farm has been arrested in connection with the alleged poisoning of his three-year-old brother.
He appeared in the Vereeniging magistrate's court this week, where the case was postponed for a possible bail application on February 13.
Lumka Mahanjana, the National Prosecuting Authority's Gauteng spokesperson, said the child’s mother was at home with the accused and her other two sons, aged 16 and 22, at 11am on January 31 when she noticed her youngest son was missing. Assuming he was playing at a neighbour’s house, she did not raise an alarm. However, by 1pm, when the child had not returned, she started searching for him.
At about 4pm, the 16-year-old brother went to a veld near the N1 highway to feed his goats when he allegedly saw the accused placing the child’s body inside a dustbin.
"After confronting him, the brother took the dustbin containing the body to their home and told their mother. Emergency services were called and the child was declared dead at the scene."
The next day, the 18-year-old accused handed himself over to police, allegedly confessing to killing his brother with rat poison, Mahanjana said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases
Protect yourself against food poisoning by using this checklist
KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Children belong in playgrounds, not in coffins due to poisoning
Experts call for ban on chemical that killed Soweto children
How rat poison Aldicarb is killing our children
How one woman set up a mental health helpline for the whole of South Africa
Dire shortage of health inspectors in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni
Scores of preschool children in Soweto admitted to hospital after they 'mistook rat poison for sweets'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos