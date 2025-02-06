The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), responsible for managing 2,020 traffic intersections in the city, is at the centre of the crisis.
In addition to the increasing number of faulty signals, the JRA faces a significant financial hurdle. The cost to repair or replace damaged or stolen traffic lights is estimated to be about R70m, a considerable amount that would strain an already stretched budget.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Johannesburg councillor and roads and transport portfolio committee member Sean Kreusch revealed alarming statistics about the state of the city's traffic infrastructure.
He noted that of the about 1,400 uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) installed at traffic lights in Johannesburg, only 15 remain operational, with the rest stolen, damaged or destroyed in accidents.
The JRA's dwindling budget has worsened the situation, with the agency's funding dropping from R1.4bn in 2016/2017 to R809m in 2023/2024 — a 46% decline over just seven years.
The challenges facing the agency are compounded by the shortage of staff and resources. With only two or three teams managing more than 2,000 traffic signals — including 400 provincial signals — the agency is overwhelmed.
City of Joburg hiring points people amid traffic management challenges
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The City of Johannesburg has launched a recruitment drive to hire more points people to direct traffic at intersections in the metro.
The call for applications, which opened last week, comes in response to traffic issues worsened by load-shedding, faulty traffic lights and infrastructure theft.
While the city has not specified the number of positions available, the short-term contracts will not exceed 12 months.
The remuneration for the positions is set at R110 per hour, with no additional benefits.
To be eligible, applicants must have at least a grade 10 education or NQF level 2 and a clean criminal record.
In recent months, Johannesburg has seen a rise in the number of unemployed people stepping in to direct traffic at intersections, often relying on tips from motorists.
Kinshasa’s traffic cops run an extortion scheme generating five times more revenue than fines
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), responsible for managing 2,020 traffic intersections in the city, is at the centre of the crisis.
In addition to the increasing number of faulty signals, the JRA faces a significant financial hurdle. The cost to repair or replace damaged or stolen traffic lights is estimated to be about R70m, a considerable amount that would strain an already stretched budget.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Johannesburg councillor and roads and transport portfolio committee member Sean Kreusch revealed alarming statistics about the state of the city's traffic infrastructure.
He noted that of the about 1,400 uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) installed at traffic lights in Johannesburg, only 15 remain operational, with the rest stolen, damaged or destroyed in accidents.
The JRA's dwindling budget has worsened the situation, with the agency's funding dropping from R1.4bn in 2016/2017 to R809m in 2023/2024 — a 46% decline over just seven years.
The challenges facing the agency are compounded by the shortage of staff and resources. With only two or three teams managing more than 2,000 traffic signals — including 400 provincial signals — the agency is overwhelmed.
Two Cape Town taxi drivers arrested for fines totalling nearly R400,000
Kreusch also highlighted the city's alarming “pole-over rate”, referring to the frequency of vehicles colliding with traffic signals due to reckless driving. Johannesburg has the highest rate of such incidents in the country.
These accidents not only damage infrastructure but increase the cost of repairs and contribute to traffic chaos.
Additionally, theft and vandalism have become rampant in Johannesburg.
In August 2024, Sipho Nhlapo, a senior manager at the JRA, pointed to law enforcement failures as a primary cause of the problem. According to Nhlapo, criminals disable traffic lights to take control of intersections and demand money from motorists.
Cable theft, which disrupts power supplies from City Power and Eskom, has also been a major issue, worsening the traffic crisis.
The closing date for applications is February 11. Those wanting to apply must do so online via the City of Johannesburg website portal, submitting a completed application form, proof of education, a copy of their ID and a CV. If shortlisted, applicants must provide the original documents for verification.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Family of slain Rea Vaya bus driver, one of two killed in past week, wants answers
POLL | Would you consider using an Uber motorbike for your trip?
WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several injured
AA backtracks and calls for zero-alcohol driving in SA
Joburg, JRA, Vodacom team up to keep traffic lights on during load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos