South Africa

Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa resigns

06 February 2025 - 15:33 By DINEO FAKU
More than 100 Exxaro Resources employees signed an online petition calling for the board to reinstate suspended CEO Nombasa Tsengwa, amid her lodging a legal battle to fight her suspension.
Image: Supplied

Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa has resigned after her failed attempt to have her suspension overturned in court. Tsengwa was suspended in December over workplace and governance issues.

She approached the Pretoria high court, arguing her suspension was illegal and asking it to hear her claims that the board of Exxaro overstepped its powers by placing her on suspension while there was no disciplinary hearing pending.

However, judge Mncedisi Khumalo found the matter was not urgent and ordered Tsengwa to pay the costs of Exxaro’s counsel.

“There is no case to be made in the founding affidavit for the urgent relief the applicant seeks. It is trite that one does not make out a case in reply but must do so in the founding affidavit. Her failure in this regard is fatal to the application,” Khumalo ruled.

Business Times first reported how up to nine executives had resigned or were suspended since Tsengwa took over, with one describing working under her as “the worst time of my career at Exxaro”.

