South Africa

Fathers of our nation are absent from children’s lives

A new report on South African fathers shows less than 40% of children live with their biological dads as they move away to look for work

06 February 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

The South African economy is at odds with a healthy family life for fathers who have little education and prospects...

