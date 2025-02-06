South Africa

Gauteng health confirms 'Ethiopian' nurse has valid documents to be in SA

06 February 2025 - 08:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng department of health has cautioned against the violation of patient and employee rights at healthcare facilities. File photo.
The Gauteng department of health has cautioned against the violation of patient and employee rights at healthcare facilities. File photo.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

The Gauteng department of health has cautioned against the violation of patient and employee rights at healthcare facilities after the circulation of a video showing a nurse at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital being questioned about his personal information, including employment and nationality.

The department has confirmed that the nurse has been employed in the healthcare sector since 2011, holds permanent residency and has valid South African identification. 

In the video circulating on social media, the man is accused of being an Ethiopian working illegally in South Africa. He is quizzed about his name, where he is originally from and about the men he was walking with.

According to the department, in another related but different incident, a healthcare worker at Halfway House Clinic was body shamed and insulted by an angry patient who took photos and videos without her consent, which were shared on social media. 

“The department strongly cautions against this new form of intimidation which masks itself under the guise of 'so-called oversight' where staff are targeted. Often unverified information which distorts facts gets shared on social media platforms in a manner that seeks to incite the public. Not only are the rights of employees to discharge their duties in an environment free of threats and intimidation infringed upon, often the rights of patients to privacy and dignity are grossly violated,” department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.

Modiba said the public must understand that oversight of public health facilities must be conducted under laws protecting patient privacy and the operational integrity of healthcare facilities. 

He said hospital authorities have the legal right to restrict access to facilities, as long as the restriction does not violate the public’s right to access health care, to protect patient confidentiality, privacy and operational integrity and employees. 

“While the public has the duty and the right to report malpractices that can undermine service delivery this must be done in a manner that does not infringe on the very services we seek to protect or by undermining the laws of the land.

“There are also various accountability institutions that have been established both in government and outside government which have the capacity to process concerns the public may have. If left unchecked this new form of intimidation will end up undermining the very checks and balances that have been provided for in our constitutional framework,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Suspect linked to rape of two nurses at Limpopo clinic arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the rape of two nurses in Ga-Chuene, Limpopo, and has been linked to several other cases.
News
2 weeks ago

More than 200,000 arrests made during police festive season operations

Masemola said the the operations which commenced on October 11 2024 and ended on January 31 had resulted in the arrest of 244,951 individuals.
News
3 days ago

If dead miners starved, government must be held accountable: Vavi

Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions, has vowed to hold the government accountable if pathological tests confirm ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Business mogul Douw Steyn dies, aged 72 South Africa
  2. Three Durban pupils stabbed in alleged racial fight South Africa
  3. WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several ... South Africa
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency Politics

Latest Videos

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS
Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk