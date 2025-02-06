South Africa

IN PICS | Moments from Sona 2025

06 February 2025 - 21:46 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SANDF members in front of the Cape Town City Hall during a rehearsal for Sona.
SANDF members in front of the Cape Town City Hall during a rehearsal for Sona.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

In his state of the nation address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate South Africa's economy and foster national unity. He emphasised the importance of infrastructure development, including the construction of roads, bridges and power lines, as well as investments in renewable energy and digital skills training. Addressing the nation's challenges, Ramaphosa said, “We are a resilient people. We will not be bullied.”

He highlighted the significance of the newly formed GNU, urging all South Africans to participate in a forthcoming national dialogue to shape the country's future

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Refilwe, Kenny Kunene, Papa Penny: best and worst dressed at Sona 2025

In their steadfast approach to supporting local designers, we look at which ministers were the best canvas for local designers or a fashion red flag
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

WATCH | President Ramaphosa delivers state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2025 Sona on Thursday, outlining priorities, progress and challenges under the theme 'A nation that works for ...
Politics
3 hours ago

LISTEN | 'We won't be bullied': Ramaphosa's strong message to global foes

To applause and cheers in the National Assembly, the president in his Sona declared South Africans were a resilient people.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. City of Tshwane impounds 'Afrikaans Uber' Wanatu vehicles South Africa
  2. Business mogul Douw Steyn dies, aged 72 South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency Politics
  4. In shock announcement, Trump says US wants to take over Gaza Strip World
  5. Businessman to be charged for gypsum powder causing itchy skin, chest ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa pays tribute to soldiers killed in DRC
'We are as South Africans a resilient people, and we will not be bullied'- ...