South Africa

Man accused of selling repackaged food gets bail

Mpumalanga farmer Pieter Johannes Grobler will return to court on March 27

06 February 2025 - 15:08
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Mpumalanga farmer Pieter Johannes Grobler is accused of repackaging expired food and selling it to unsuspecting members of the public.
Image: Hendrik Hancke

Mpumalanga farmer Pieter Johannes Grobler, accused of repackaging expired foodstuffs and selling it to unsuspecting members of the public, appeared in the Secunda magistrate's court on Thursday.

Grobler, supported by his wife Ingrid in the front row of the gallery, cut an abject figure as proceedings were under way.

After a brief appearance during which his wife was ordered to stop using her phone in court, Grobler was released on bail and ordered to return to court for his next appearance on March 27.

According to the charge sheet, he is accused of “contravening regulations governing general hygiene requirements for food premises, the transport of food and other related matters”.

“On or about January 30, near Charl Cilliers in the Govan Mbeki district, he unlawfully and intentionally bought food for pigs, including rice, cheese, flour and maize meal, which he repackaged and sold for public consumption,” the charge sheet read.

The magistrate agreed with the state on the suggested bail amount of R8,000, the handing in of Grobler’s passport and other travel documents, as well as a once a week sign in at the Charl Cillers police station, but did not see the reason for forcing him to hand in his firearms.

“I see no nexus between the alleged crime and having firearms in his possession,” the magistrate said.

Grobler’s legal representative Armand Farber would not comment immediately.

“I have not been able to study the docket yet. I was also only briefed for the bail application, but I do not yet know if I will be involved further.”

The small town of Charl Cilliers is a speck on the expansive Mpumalanga farm landscape.

“I know that man. He comes here often and always buys energy drinks,” a shopkeeper, who asked not to be identified, told TimesLIVE Premium on Thursday.

Another local, who also chose to remain anonymous, was still shocked when she spoke to TimesLIVE Premium.

“We saw on Facebook of this man who sold expired food to the people. We don’t know where he sold, but it was not here in Charl Cilliers,” the local said on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

