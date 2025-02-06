South Africa

Mpumalanga farmer arrested for repackaging expired food for sale

06 February 2025 - 08:07
The arrest was made by officials from the Hawks and the Charl Cilliers police station in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

A 30-year-old farmer from Mpumalanga has been arrested for allegedly repackaging expired and rotten food to sell to various retailers. 

His arrest follows an operation by the Hawks and officials from the Charl Cilliers police station. 

The man is expected to appear in the Secunda magistrate's court on Thursday. He is accused of collecting expired food from chain stores and other distributors, claiming it was for feeding his domestic animals.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi, the team and Govan Mbeki Local Municipality health inspectors were shocked after finding two warehouses packed with food not fit for human consumption. 

Nkosi said four cold rooms were filled with expired canned products and rotten red and chicken meat. 

About 1,000 crates were also found fully loaded with expired dairy products, including cheese products. 

“A truck fitted with a cold room, two light delivery vehicles, one loaded with meat, and an empty LDV were also found,” Nkosi said.

“A total of seven freezers were found in the warehouses with repackaged wheat, flower, and maize meal. Equipment used for vacuuming, scales and plastic sealers was found on the scene.

“The recovered items include stickers and pricing machines, which are believed to be used during repackaging,” said Nkosi.

Mpumalanga Hawks boss Gen Nico Gerber said it is a huge blow to the packager as these products were destined for unsuspecting members of the public. 

“Food so packaged poses a huge risk to communities.”

Two warehouses were found packed with food allegedly not fit for human consumption.
Image: SAPS
A truck fitted with a coldroom, two light delivery vehicles, one loaded with meat, and an empty LDV were also found.
Image: SAPS

