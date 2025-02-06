A man was killed and another critically injured when they were shot during a home invasion in Chatsworth, south of Durban, during the early hours of Thursday.
Two girls, aged seven and nine, an 18-year-old boy and a woman in her sixties were assaulted when robbers ransacked the home in Silverglen Drive.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to an alleged home invasion at 4am.
“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find police and were guided into a house where they found two patients who had sustained gunshot wounds. One man believed to be in his forties had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.”
A second man believed to be in his sixties sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body and was in a critical condition. Advanced life support paramedics stabilised him and took him to hospital.
Amawele Emergency Service said the children and woman were treated for shock.
On Tuesday a woman was killed on Silverglen Drive when cash-in-transit robbers, fleeing a scene on the N2, shot at security guards.
Nokuthula Mbanjwa was walking on the street to catch a taxi to work when she was caught in the crossfire. She was a security guard at Lotus Primary School and would have turned 40 later this month.
TimesLIVE
One man dead and another critical after shooting in Chatsworth home invasion
Image: ALS
