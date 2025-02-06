South Africa

One man dead and another critical after shooting in Chatsworth home invasion

06 February 2025 - 08:18
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One man was shot dead and another is critical followng an alleged home invasion in the early hours of Thursday in Chatsworth
One man was shot dead and another is critical followng an alleged home invasion in the early hours of Thursday in Chatsworth
Image: ALS

A man was killed and another critically injured when they were shot during a home invasion in Chatsworth, south of Durban, during the early hours of Thursday.

Two girls, aged seven and nine, an 18-year-old boy and a woman in her sixties were assaulted when robbers ransacked the home in Silverglen Drive.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to an alleged home invasion at 4am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find police and were guided into a house where they found two patients who had sustained gunshot wounds. One man believed to be in his forties had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.”

A second man believed to be in his sixties sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body and was in a critical condition. Advanced life support paramedics stabilised him and took him to hospital.

Amawele Emergency Service said the children and woman were treated for shock.

On Tuesday a woman was killed on Silverglen Drive when cash-in-transit robbers, fleeing a scene on the N2, shot at security guards.

Nokuthula Mbanjwa was walking on the street to catch a taxi to work when she was caught in the crossfire. She was a security guard at Lotus Primary School and would have turned 40 later this month.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several injured

A brazen cash-in-transit heist during peak morning traffic on the N2, south of Durban, left one woman dead and many others injured after gunfire ...
News
2 days ago

Alleged CIT robber shot dead, another critical after shoot-out with police

A suspected robber linked to a cash-in-transit robbery on Durban's N2 on Tuesday died in a shoot-out with police while his alleged accomplice is in a ...
News
1 day ago

17-year-old mother arrested after toddler shot dead in Umlazi

A tragic incident has left a community in shock after a one-year-old toddler was shot dead in Umlazi, south of Durban
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Business mogul Douw Steyn dies, aged 72 South Africa
  2. Three Durban pupils stabbed in alleged racial fight South Africa
  3. WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several ... South Africa
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency Politics

Latest Videos

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS
Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk