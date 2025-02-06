South Africa

Probe launched into 'bullying incident' at Centurion high school

06 February 2025 - 17:07
A video surfaced on social media showing a mother complaining about her daughter's traumatic experience with bullying at Sutherland High in Centurion. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Gauteng education department has launched an investigation into an alleged bullying incident at Sutherland High School in Centurion.

A video surfaced on social media showing a mother complaining about her daughter's traumatic experience with bullying at the school.

In the viral video, the mother shared her daughter's harrowing story, claiming the young girl had been subjected to intense mocking and ridicule due to her body shape.

She said her daughter couldn't eat her lunch or purchase food from the school tuck shop.

She said at one time her daughter was isolated in class by her peers who didn't want to share a textbook with her.

The mother visited the school to address the issue but claimed she was only assured the matter would be investigated.

EDITORIAL | Girls’ education has made great strides, but let’s not forget the boys along the way

New research shows boys are not matriculating and are dropping out or repeating grades
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane confirmed a meeting was held on Thursday involving the parents of the victim, school management and district officials. Chiloane said a disciplinary hearing would be held to address the allegations of bullying.

“The department has deployed its psychosocial support unit to offer support to learners and their parents in an effort to assist in managing the emotional and psychological effect of the incident,” he said.

“In addition, the department has launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding the handling of this complaint by the educator.

“The school will provide curriculum support to the learner. The department will monitor the matter and ensure all necessary support measures are followed to address this matter effectively.”

Chiloane expressed deep concern about bullying in schools and said it would not be tolerated.

“Bullying has no place in our schools. We discourage any form of bullying in our learning environments and urge learners to report such incidents to school management so that action can be taken promptly. Schools must be safe spaces where learners feel protected and supported at all times.”

TimesLIVE

