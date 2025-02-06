Quick-thinking courier driver's plea for help ends in arrest of 'hijackers'

A quick-thinking courier driver's description of hijackers led to the arrest of four suspects less than an hour after they allegedly stole the cargo from a delivery bakkie at Addo in the Eastern Cape.
The courier vehicle was forced off the R335 by gunmen in a VW Polo on Wednesday.
“The three suspects were armed with firearms and instructed the driver to pull over. Two of them got into the bakkie and shoved the driver to the passenger side,” said police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli.
“One of the suspects took over the steering wheel and drove it for a short while before stopping at a secluded spot, where they loaded most of the cargo into the Polo. The four men sped off in the Polo, leaving the victim stranded. The victim alerted a passing motorist who summoned the police.”
A description of the getaway vehicle was circulated to police and security companies.
Image: SAPS
The Polo was spotted shortly afterwards a few kilometres away and was cornered. The stolen cargo was recovered, with three firearms.
The suspects, aged 27 to 39, face charges of carjacking, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of stolen property are expected to appear in court soon.
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Maj-Gen Zolani Xawuka commended the teams for their swift response and co-ordination with other partners.
“This was an excellent example of effective use of operational resources from everyone involved. Delivery drivers must just be alert of their surroundings at all times,” said Xawuka.
TimesLIVE
