Uncut diamonds seized as police pounce on sellers in Cape Town

Three suspects are in custody after allegedly trying to sell uncut diamonds worth about R60,000 to a buyer in Elsies River, Cape Town.
“On Wednesday afternoon members attached to Maitland flying squad pursued information received about a possible deal where an uncut diamond would be sold at premises at the casino in Elsies River,” said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.
“The members operationalised the information and attended to the identified address where upon arrival they spotted the potential suspects.”
Three men, aged 50 to 52, attempted to sell four uncut diamonds to a buyer but the deal fell through when police arrived.
Diamonds worth about R60,000 and a diamond tester were confiscated. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
